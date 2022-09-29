Altura One Day Trading Volume Reaches $479,282.00 (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Altura has a total market cap of $20.46 million and approximately $479,282.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Altura has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Altura coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004637 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00045374 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.54 or 0.01635636 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00035180 BTC.

Altura Profile

Altura is a coin. It launched on May 25th, 2021. Altura’s total supply is 1,330,000,000 coins. The official website for Altura is www.alturanft.com. The Reddit community for Altura is https://reddit.com/r/AlturaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Altura Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Altura is a smart contract platform that allows game developers to mint, distribute and transact Smart NFTs representing in-game items. Smart NFTs are NFTs with dynamic properties that can change based on certain conditions. Smart NFTs are the next step to making decentralized in-game items mainstream and offer a massive range of potential opportunities that are not possible with traditional NFTs.”

