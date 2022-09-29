Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 47,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 44,404 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 38,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

In related news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $101,556.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $101,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 12,669 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,003,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $707.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 27.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

