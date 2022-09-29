AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $21.37

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.37, but opened at $20.45. AMC Networks shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 1,280 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

AMC Networks Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $863.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in AMC Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

