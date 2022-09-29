AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $21.37

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.37, but opened at $20.45. AMC Networks shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 1,280 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.
AMC Networks Stock Down 4.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $863.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in AMC Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
