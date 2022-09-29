AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Position Trimmed by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMERCO by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMERCO by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,804,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AMERCO by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,062,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

AMERCO Stock Up 1.8 %

AMERCO stock opened at $513.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $447.92 and a 1-year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.80 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

AMERCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.