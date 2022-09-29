American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $8.50. The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.04. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 20,351 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXL. Bank of America lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $775.50 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.