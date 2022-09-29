American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Decreased by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 101,223 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 44,288 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in American Express by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 44,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

AXP traded down $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $137.74. 128,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,943. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.53 and its 200-day moving average is $161.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

