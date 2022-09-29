American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

