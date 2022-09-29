Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Down 4.6%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 16,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 832,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $625.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. The business had revenue of $559.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.