AmonD Reaches Market Capitalization of $546,661.39 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $546,661.39 and approximately $7.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,681,674 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

AmonD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

