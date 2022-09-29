Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Stock Price Down 2%

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. 1,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.

