Analysts Set 3M (NYSE:MMM) PT at $144.15

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.15.
MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
3M Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $114.28 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $111.42 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.
3M Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.
Insider Activity at 3M
In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of 3M
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.