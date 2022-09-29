Analysts Set 3M (NYSE:MMM) PT at $144.15

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.15.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $114.28 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $111.42 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.