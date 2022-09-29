Analysts Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Target Price at $47.01

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.01.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.