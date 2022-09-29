Analyzing Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) & ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) and ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of ClearOne shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of ClearOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pineapple Energy and ClearOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ClearOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pineapple Energy and ClearOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 0.96 $2.97 million N/A N/A ClearOne $28.97 million 0.50 -$7.69 million ($0.30) -2.03

Pineapple Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearOne.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and ClearOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy 44.36% -20.38% -10.38% ClearOne -22.93% -10.80% -8.76%

Volatility and Risk

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearOne has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ClearOne beats Pineapple Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage products and energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. In addition, it develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware. Pineapple Holdings, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices. It also provides video products, such as video conferencing and collaboration solutions; and AV networking, which deliver the IP A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video, and control over TCP/IP networks. In addition, the company offers professional microphones consisting of beamforming microphones, ceiling microphones, and wireless microphones. ClearOne, Inc. sells its commercial products to a network of independent professional audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

