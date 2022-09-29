API3 Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One API3 coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00008544 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $192.12 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

API3 Coin Profile

API3 launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 115,815,289 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

