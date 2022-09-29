Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded at Rosenblatt Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $189.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.81.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

