Applied Capital LLC Buys 836 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after buying an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BSV traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.88. 56,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

