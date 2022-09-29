Applied Capital LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Applied Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,317 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,317 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,412. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.