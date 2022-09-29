Applied Capital LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 0.7% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $337,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.42. 923,108 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.