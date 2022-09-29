Applied Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Applied Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. 9,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,890. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

