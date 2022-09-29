Applied Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 30,059 Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Applied Capital LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,380. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $25.79.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.