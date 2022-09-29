Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 113,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 366,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
APLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $46.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.55.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,729 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
