Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Stock Holdings Cut by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,030 shares during the period. Aptus Defined Risk ETF comprises 5.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.80% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DRSK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.49. 172,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,169. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

