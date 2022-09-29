Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RKDA opened at $0.56 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.