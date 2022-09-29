Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys 300 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 463,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,260,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

