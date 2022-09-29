Argyle Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 721,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $3,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.61. 936,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,376,284. The company has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

