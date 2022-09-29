Argyle Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tabula Rasa HealthCare

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 59,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $253,641.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,521,578 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,353.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $31.63.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 130.21% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

