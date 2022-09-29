Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) were down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 3,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 719,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

About Arqit Quantum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the second quarter worth $182,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

