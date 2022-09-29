Arqma (ARQ) Hits Market Cap of $85,500.77

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $85,500.77 and $71.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,421.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00277005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00142015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.32 or 0.00763690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00597323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.00597839 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,718,928 coins and its circulating supply is 14,674,384 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.