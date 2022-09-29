Artex (ARTEX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $211,000.00

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Artex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Artex has traded up 62.6% against the dollar. Artex has a market cap of $211,000.00 and $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Artex

Artex (ARTEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Artex is artex.app.

Artex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artex using one of the exchanges listed above.

