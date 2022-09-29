Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the August 31st total of 565,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,399,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AITX remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 9,249,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,642,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

