Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the August 31st total of 565,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,399,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of AITX remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 9,249,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,642,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
