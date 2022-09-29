Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASDRF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Thursday. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

