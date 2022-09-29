Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $4,811,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $28,894,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.69. 51 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,975. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.58. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.70.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.