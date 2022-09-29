ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

ASE Technology Price Performance

NYSE:ASX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 11,124,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,595,826. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.12. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,053,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

