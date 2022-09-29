Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 368.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities upgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atrium Mortgage Investment (AMIVF)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.