Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 368.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

