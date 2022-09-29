Audius Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.27 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $236.86 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,115,700,087 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

