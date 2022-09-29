Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,338,000 after acquiring an additional 138,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 119,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,795,000 after acquiring an additional 241,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 151,411 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Avangrid Stock Up 1.3 %

AGR opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

