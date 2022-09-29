Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 99,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 659,965 shares.The stock last traded at $30.26 and had previously closed at $31.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 104.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 565.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

