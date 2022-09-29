Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.40.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after acquiring an additional 899,208 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 856,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 203.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after acquiring an additional 529,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $155.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.00. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 47.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

