Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.43

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.43 and last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 2220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Azenta Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33.

Insider Activity

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

