B. Riley Boosts Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $16.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

SPWH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $8.94 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $347.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.