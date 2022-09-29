BaaSid 1-Day Volume Tops $156,983.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BaaSid has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $156,983.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid was first traded on June 12th, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com.

BaaSid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures.The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

