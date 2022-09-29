Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.05, for a total value of 10,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,878,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total value of 10,220.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.01, for a total value of 10,020.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.13, for a total value of 10,260.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.35, for a total value of 12,700.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.12, for a total value of 12,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.73, for a total transaction of 13,460.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.67, for a total transaction of 15,340.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.49, for a total transaction of 14,980.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total transaction of 14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total transaction of 15,020.00.

Backblaze Price Performance

BLZE traded up 0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 5.18. 48,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,939. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of 4.81 and a twelve month high of 36.50. The company has a market cap of $164.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of 7.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $3,374,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 164,783 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth $620,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

