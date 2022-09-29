Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.94

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 233034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCSF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a market cap of $783.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 90.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,400 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $49,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,878.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,257,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,784,000 after buying an additional 786,685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,706,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 429,639 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 813,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.1% during the first quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 448,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

