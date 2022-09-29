Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,376,284. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

