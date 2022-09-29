Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 158,706 shares.The stock last traded at $17.07 and had previously closed at $16.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Banco de Chile Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.40. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 49.07%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth $219,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 18.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 107.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth $3,268,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

