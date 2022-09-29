Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSBR. Barclays dropped their target price on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 991.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 616,788 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 421,575 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

NYSE BSBR opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.