Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 268,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,299,106 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $6.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Barclays Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Barclays had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 326.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $13,274,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 611.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 4,748.5% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,454,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,550 shares during the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

