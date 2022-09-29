Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the August 31st total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.7 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Up 8.9 %
Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 9,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPF)
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.