Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the August 31st total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.7 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Up 8.9 %

Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 9,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

