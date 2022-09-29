Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,144,358 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,462,000 after purchasing an additional 689,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $177.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $174.64 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.81 and a 200 day moving average of $191.45.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

