Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.56. 29,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,390. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $227.25 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.11.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

